Emily in Paris Is Making This £13 Face Cream A Cult Moisturiser

Emily in Paris is back on Netflix for season two – and we’re already swooning at the main character’s wardrobe/hair/make-up/everything!

The secret to creating such a flawless look is getting the basics right, and you too can channel that Parisian chic.

The show’s make-up artist Aurelie Payen has revealed she uses an affordable face cream as a base for the programme’s star, Lily Collins.

The French moisturiser, Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre, has become something of a cult buy, with one bought every 13 seconds, according to the brand.

And thankfully, you don’t have to travel or pay a big shipping fee to get your hands on some, because it’s now available to buy in the UK at Boots for just £13.

To get the character’s trademark dewy glow, Payen said she mixes Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre with a few drops of the Payot Paris vitamin C concentrate, which is available on Amazon for £18.45.

Here’s the links you need to get the look:

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Nourishing Moisturiser 30ml, Boots, £13

