Peter Andre Shares Excitement As His Wife Emily MacDonagh Announces She's Pregnant

Emily MacDonagh and Peter Andre in 2019 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Peter Andre and Emily McDonagh have announced they’re expecting another child.

In a joint Instagram post, the Mysterious Girl singer and medical doctor shared the news that Emily is pregnant with the couple’s third baby.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024,” the couple wrote, alongside a photo of Emily holding her scan photo.”

The couple added that their children are “so excited” at the prospect of a new sibling.

Peter and Emily began dating in 2012, and eventually tied the knot in 2015.

The couple share two children already, a 10-year-old daughter, Amelia, and a six-year-old son, Theo.

Peter is also a dad to 18-year-old Junior and 16-year-old Princess, whose mother is the former chart-topper’s first wife Katie Price, who he met during his stint on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

During an interview with Hello! magazine around this time last year, Emily revealed it had always been her hope to have three children, while her famous husband wanted five.

Peter, who celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this year, previously claimed that when he reached the milestone he would not want more children – but admitted to changing his mind during a recent interview on The Secret To… podcast.