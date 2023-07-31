Peter Andre Just Announced Some Very Surprising Career News

Peter Andre Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

He’s dabbled in music, reality TV, presenting and musical theatre, but what will Peter Andre’s next venture be?

An “epic” film about his life, apparently.

The former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star revealed news of his latest project on Instagram, sharing an illustration of a roll of a film and telling his followers: “I have just had an incredible meeting about doing a film on my life.”

“I’m looking forward to embarking on this journey through the magic of the lens,” he added. “This is going to be EPIC. Watch this space… Forever grateful.”

Although it’s not clear what the main focus of Peter’s screen project will be, he did tell one fan that he is open to exploring his experiences of mental health issues.

“Long time coming,” the Instagram user commented under the Mysterious Girl singer’s post, writing: “You have so much to teach, inspire and empower. Will or would you want to include your personal battles with your mental health?”

Peter replied with “Yes”, adding the “100” emoji to signify his approval.

Whether it’s a biopic or a documentary, a film about Peter would certainly have plenty of material to delve into.

At the age of 14, the musician and presenter was runner up in a dance competition, where the first prize was to meet Michael Jackson.

Then in the 90s, he launched his singing career, with his single Mysterious Girl reaching number two in the UK singles chart in 1996.

When he appeared in I’m A Celebrity in 2004, he met Katie Price, who he would go on to marry the following year in an extravagant ceremony at Highclere Castle (which would soon become best known as the main filming location for ITV’s period drama Downton Abbey).

The couple had two children, Princess and Junior, together, and starred in numerous reality shows documenting their relationship, starting off with When Jordan Met Peter in 2004.

Next came series like Katie & Peter: The Next Chapter, Katie & Peter: The Baby Diaries and Katie & Peter: Down Under.

However the pair announced their split in May 2009 and their divorce was finalised a few months later. The cameras then followed Pete in Peter Andre: Going It Alone, an ITV2 show chronicling his single life in the wake of the break-up which brought record numbers to the channel when it aired in August that year.

He has since gone on to host a spate of ITV2 series like Peter Andre’s Bad Boyfriend Club and Peter Andre: Here 2 Help, as well as Quest’s Peter Andre’s 60 Minute Makeover.

Peter has also dabbled in acting, playing himself in Footballers’ Wives and The Office spin-off David Brent: Life On The Road, as well as appearing in short film The Inheritance, voicing a character on Thomas & Friends and playing Teen Angel and Vince Fontain in productions of Grease.