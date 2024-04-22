Emily Maitlis To Front Rival Broadcaster's Election Night Coverage Following BBC Departure

Emily Maitlis via Associated Press

Emily Maitlis is to help front Channel 4’s election night coverage later this year, following her departure from the BBC.

The former Newsnight host will be teaming up with Channel 4 News staple Krishnan Guru-Murthy to present live coverage of this year’s election… whenever that might be.

Also part of Channel 4’s election coverage team will be sports anchor Clare Balding and The Rest Is Politics hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart.

Channel 4 being Channel 4, this will all be interspersed with commentary from the stars of Gogglebox, who will be offering their thoughts as more updates come in on the night.

Emily – who now co-hosts the media analysis podcast The News Agents – said she was “delighted to be involved with this election night and its brilliant cast of people”, adding: “I cannot wait.”

Meanwhile Channel 4′s Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport Louisa Compton enthused: “I am delighted we have managed to bring together such a stellar line up of some of the country’s leading political presenters and commentators ensuring Channel 4 is going to be the go-to destination for first class analysis on Election Night.”

Earlier this month, Emily found herself back in the public conversation thanks to Scoop, a Netflix original film inspired by her infamous 2019 interview with Prince Andrew.

The film saw Gillian Anderson appearing as Emily, alongside a cast including Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper.