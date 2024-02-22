Emma Stone Reveals Why She'll Never Call Taylor Swift An 'A**hole' Again

Emma Stone Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Emma Stone has said she won’t be making any jokes about her pal Taylor Swift in the future, as it’s not worth the aggro from the singer’s die-hard fanbase.

For the avoidance of doubt, Emma and Taylor have been friends for almost two decades, with the Grammy winner even dedicating a song to the Poor Things star on the re-release of her album Speak Now.

At the Golden Globes last month, Emma joked backstage that Taylor was an “asshole”, before adding: “I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there.

“She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful. And, yes, what an asshole.”

While the jibe was obviously intended to be playful, Variety reported that a handful of Swifties may have had a sense of humour failure.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” the Oscar winner told the US outlet, claiming she’d seen several headlines “that really pulled it out of context”.

Referring to herself, she added: “What a dope.”

Taylor Swift

“They can predict my thoughts,” she said of the La La Land star and Come And Get It singer. “I’ve known them for so long it’s really cool to have friends that are that close.”