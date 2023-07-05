Dame Emma Thompson Looked Like She Was Having An Absolute Blast At Paris Fashion Week

Dame Emma Thompson at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

If there’s one thing you can usually count on Dame Emma Thompson for, it’s to liven up any event that might otherwise have been a little on the stuffy side.

Case and point, when she was the first celeb on her feet during the taping of Adele’s An Audience With… taping. Or when she had some fun with her outfit while receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace.

The two-time Oscar winner is currently in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she looked like she was having a great time at the Giorgio Armani Privé show on Tuesday.

Wearing an eye-catching fuchsia suit, Dame Emma was seen striking a playful pose at the fashion show…

Dame Emma strikes a pose at the Armani show Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Dame Emma was among the many stars in attendance Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

…Which her daughter Gaia Wise appeared to be putting her own spin on when they posed together for photographers.

Dame Emma Thompson and her daughter Gaia Wise Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

At the same show, Dame Emma was also seen sharing a hug with (and photo-bombing) Laura Dern…

Laura Dern and Dame Emma Thompson Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

She's behind you, Laura... Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

…laughing it up with Kate Hudson…

Dame Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson attend the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

...chatting to Noah Centieno...

Noah Centineo and Dame Emma Thompson Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

…posing with fans outside the event…

We are 100% here for this suit, by the way Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

…and, frankly, we don’t really know what was going on here, but we’re here for it all the same.

Brilliant David Fisher/Shutterstock

It seems that Dame Emma hasn’t always been so at ease at showbiz events, though.

Earlier this year, she candidly reflected on her first time at the Oscars, admitting she got “seriously ill” both times she has attended.

“I found the pressure and glare of it too much,” she recalled. “It’s astonishing – and then afterwards you want to lie down in a dark room. You think, ‘Please don’t ask me any questions or make me talk about myself’.”

The Love Actually star added: “I quickly developed a sort of allergy to that part of the job. I’m lucky – I think it must be awful if you’re James Bond.”

Still, as you’d expect, she made her own fun after her win…