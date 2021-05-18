Emma Watson Shuts Down Latest Speculation About Her Personal And Professional Life

Emma Watson has shut down the latest speculation about her personal life and career. The Harry Potter actor has been keeping a low profile as of late, but that hasn’t stopped a string of rumours circulating about her in the past year. The latest rumours about her in the press claimed she’d got engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, businessman Leo Robinton, prompting a rare public response from Emma. In a string of tweets on Monday night, she told her fans to ignore reports about her in the press, referring to a recent claim that she had chosen to “give up” her acting career.

Laurent Viteur via Getty Images Emma Watson

“Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant’ or not are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” Emma wrote. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”

She continued: “In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well [sic].”

I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

