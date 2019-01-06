Emma Watson Reflects On Time's Up Movement's Impact A Year On From Its Launch

Emma Watson has reflected on the work of the Time’s Up initiative, a year on from its inception. The ‘Harry Potter’ actress is one of several big-name celebrities who has been heavily involved in the Time’s Up movement, which was born in January 2018 as a way of raising awareness of sexual abuse in the workplace, and helping those affected by the issue. It was created as a response to the Me Too movement, which itself was a reaction to the many accusations of sexual harassment and assault levelled against a number of key figures in the entertainment industry, including film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

David Crotty via Getty Images Emma Watson and activist Marai Larasi at last year's Golden Globes

Posting a photo of herself in a Time’s Up t-shirt on Instagram, Emma wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has been part of Time’s Up over the past year. From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I’ve been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change. “Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders.” She continued: “There’s still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning.”