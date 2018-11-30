#VIDEO : #Saudi Crown Prince #MuhammadBinSalman meets with French President @EmmanuelMacron on his arrival at the #G20summit venue in #Argentine pic.twitter.com/LhJrN2G2Xi

A furious Emmanuel Macron faced down Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as he vented his concerns over the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The French President made clear his disquiet to Bin Salman during a tense exchange in front of journalists and television cameras at the G20 Summit of world leaders in Argentina.

In footage of the conversation, Bin Salman is heard telling Macron not to be worried about the killing of Khashoggi, who died within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month. Operatives with ties to the Crown Prince have been arrested over the killing.

Despite the reassurances, Macron appears to reply “I am worried,” as the awkward encounter continued.

The face-off came after Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Bin Salman with an apparent “high five”.