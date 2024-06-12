There's Been A Surprising Update On The Future Of Euphoria

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer as Rue and Jules in Euphoria HBO

Many Euphoria devotees felt that the possibility of a season three was slipping further and further away earlier this year, when it was revealed plans to film new episodes of the teen drama had been put on ice.

Back in March, the US broadcaster HBO issued a statement, revealing that production on Euphoria’s third season had been paused.

And while they ruled out the idea that the award-winning show had been axed completely, some fans felt the situation looked pretty hopeless when the broadcaster said that “in the interim” the show’s cast were free to “pursue other opportunities”.

However, viewers have now been given a glimmer of hope thanks to HBO’s CEO, Casey Bloys.

In a new interview with Variety, he insisted that Euphoria creator Sam Levison is very much still “working on” season three.

“There’s been a lot of back and forth,” he said. “One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then.

“So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

Asked whether Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer – all of whom have gone on to huge success on the big screen since their rise to fame in Euphoria – would be back in the new batch of episodes, he also confirmed that the “same core cast” would be featured in the show.

Deadline previously reported that “the goal” was for season three of Euphoria to hit screens in 2025.

Euphoria received rave reviews upon its debut in 2019, with a second season following in 2022.

Zendaya and co-star Colman Domingo have both earned Emmy wins for their performances, while Martha Kelly was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress category. The show itself was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

