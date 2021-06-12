After a wait longer than any of us could have anticipated, the European Football Championship finally got underway on Friday night.

Early on in the live broadcast – which saw Turkey going toe-to-toe with Italy – fans discovered their new hero of the tournament.

And no, we’re not talking about any of the actual players.

Before kick-off, a tiny remote control car made its way onto the pitch, carrying the match ball for the night – much to the delight of those watching along on social media.