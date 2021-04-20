Clubs Begin To Withdraw From European Super League After Backlash

Clubs are preparing to withdraw from the European Super League, various news organisations are reporting.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly pulled out, but it is understood Manchester United and Liverpool have not changed their position.

But it was also reported Ed Woodward has resigned as Manchester United executive vice-chairman.

The 49-year-old took the post at Old Trafford in 2013 and played a key role in the now stuttering Super League.

It is understood he will continue in his role with United until the end of 2021.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven his club’s decision, having listened to fan protests and opted to pull out of the new European league plans.

It is the first of England’s Big Six clubs to choose to quit the competition, which was only announced on Sunday night.

The BBC said they “understand that Chelsea are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League”.

City would not comment on reports they could withdraw from the breakaway competition when approached by the PA news agency.

A City spokesperson said: “We cannot comment for legal reasons.”