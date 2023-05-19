Mae Muller Just Got Some Great News After *That* Eurovision Disappointment

Mae Muller has rocketed up the singles chart with I Wrote A Song Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

She may not have had the best night at Eurovision, but Mae Muller just got some great chart news.

Her Eurovision entry I Wrote A Song has rocketed up the Official Charts following Saturday’s Song Contest final, where it finished second from bottom on the leaderboard.

The song has now cracked the top 10 for the first time since it was released in March, sitting at this week’s number nine.

But she’s not the only Eurovision act to be enjoying huge UK chart success following the this year’s event.

After making history with her win for Sweden, Loreen’s Tattoo has debuted at number two, earning her the highest Official Chart peak of her career so far.

Loreen's Tattoo is this week's number two Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

Finland’s Käärijä with Cha Cha Cha is sitting at number six, becoming the first-ever fully-Finnish language song to enter the Official Singles Chart, while Norwegian entrant Alessandra has entered at 10 with Queen Of Kings.

It is the most Eurovision entries that have appeared in the Official Chart Top 10 simultaneously in its 71-year history.

Despite some heavy competition, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding remain at the top spot, claiming number one for a sixth non-consecutive week.

Thanking the UK for its unwavering support, Mae told Official Charts: “We’ve only gone and bloody done it!

“It could not have happened without you, without the UK getting behind me. It’s been a weird couple of days, but this has just been such an amazing end to my Eurovision journey. I’m so, so grateful.

“My first Top 10! This is a big deal, I can’t lie. It’s just the beginning. I love you so much!”

Loreen said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support that I’m receiving right now, especially from my UK friends that’ve been with me since day one. The UK’s become my second home, and to receive a new peak there with Tattoo means the world to me.

