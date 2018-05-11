The Most Memorable Eurovision Outfits Of All Time

Eurovision is known as much for the, shall we say, questionable costumes as it is for the music.
In the lead up to the 2018 grand finale, we take a look back at the outfits burned forever into our memories - from success story Abba, to... er, everyone else.
Never forget.
Bucks Fizz from Britain, 1981Photoshot via Getty Images
Verda Serduchka from Ukrania, 2007SVEN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
D'Nash from Spain, 2007SVEN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
Jedward from Ireland, 2011Sean Gallup via Getty Images
Jedward again, 2012Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
Ruslana from Ukraine, 2004Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Scooch from Britain, 2007HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA via Getty Images
Abba from Sweden, 1974Imagno via Getty Images
Eric Papilaya from Austria, 2007Johannes Simon via Getty Images
Naviband from Belarus, 2017.NurPhoto via Getty Images
Yohanna from Iceland, 2009Oleg Nikishin via Getty Images
Jordan from Britain, 2005REX
Joci Papai from Hungary, 2017.Michael Campanella via Getty Images
Nina Kraljic from Croatia, 2016Vyacheslav Prokofyev via Getty Images
Sakis Rouvas from Greece, 2004AP