Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's Subtle (But Adorable) Shout-Out During TV Interview

The pair have been together for more than a decade and – despite mostly keeping their relationship out of the spotlight – are still absolute goals to anyone who’s followed their journey since starring in The Place Beyond The Pines together in 2012.

In an interview with This Morning to promote new film The Fall Guy alongside co-star Emily Blunt, Ryan made a subtle nod to his long-term partner through his outfit choice.

While the Oscar-nominated actor’s lavish Barbie press tour looks gave us plenty to talk about, this time around he chose a t-shirt with a special meaning behind it.

Ryan sported a white top emblazoned with the words Desi, Mami, And The Never-Ending Worries, which is actually the name of Eva’s new children’s book, coming out later this year.

Eva has since responded to Ryan’s sweet shout-out, writing on Instagram: “Feeling the love from my cuban Papi! And loving that beautiful Mami – Emily Blunt – so mucho!”

Ryan was even asked about the t-shirt in another press junket, describing his wife’s new book as “great” and “so beautiful”.

“Just get the book,” he added in a not-so-subtle plug.

Get the book!



Ryan Gosling showing the Eva Mendes children’s book tee 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7hym3JhgI — 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲 ❀ ๑ೃ (@ryangoslingpics) April 30, 2024

Ryan’s interview on This Morning was a hilarious reunion for him and Alison Hammond, after their first chat in 2017 left viewers howling at the daytime TV host’s chaotic interview style.

Meanwhile, Eva recently claimed that comments she made about her home life with Ryan were taken “out of context”.