Mega-Poll Finds Even Farage's Constituents Would Prefer A Trade Deal With EU Over US

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader and Clacton MP via Associated Press

The whole of the UK would rather prioritise a potential trade deal with the EU over the US, including those in arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage’s constituency, according to a new poll.

An analysis of almost 15,000 adults, found 46% of Brits want to focus on the EU when it comes to trade – more than double the amount who would rather focus on the US (22%).

The mega-poll also projected that the EU would also be the choice of more than 50% of voters in 73 constituencies, even in the five seats where Eurosceptic Reform MPs were voted in.

The next most popular option among Brits was China, which 4% of respondents wanted the government to focus on, followed by 3% on Japan, 2% on India and 1% on Saudi Arabia.

Clacton’s results also seem to reflect the rest of the nation, as the top priority is the EU, and the US comes in second place – although it’s a much tighter call compared to many other constituencies.

A third of Clacton respondents (33%) said they would rather work with the trade bloc, while 30% chose the US.

The research, commissioned by Best for Britain and produced by YouGov, is particularly surprising considering Farage himself is such a strong advocate for a trade deal with the US.

He even offered to work with the incoming US ambassador to secure an agreement which is in the “national interest”.

In December, Farage said: “I know these people, and in terms of trade, in terms of defence and in terms of intelligence, the US is our most important relationship in the world – forget Brussels.”

The poll comes as the UK government nervously waits to see how its relationship with new US president Donald Trump pans out.

The Republican said this weekend that he thinks PM Keir Starmer is doing a “good job”, but he notably has not yet called him, despite being inaugurated on Monday.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also told the Observer on Sunday that Brexit has harmed the British economy and that she is looking to boost GDP by reducing trade frictions for small British businesses where she can.

She said: “What I want to do is get some of that GDP back by having a better trading relationship with the European Union.”