Everyone Wants A Hot (And Single!) Girl Summer

Brtis have been experiencing scorching weather over the past few weeks – and it’s not just the weather that will be hot this summer.

For singles, summer isn’t the time for cuddling, it’s the time for mingling. Cuffing season takes place in the winter, when singles date with the intention of being in a relationship. However, uncuffing season is the period of time when people break off relationships that were secured during the winter period to be free during the fun summer months – and with over 3.4 billion views on TikTok, #HotGirlSummer is officially here.

Single and officially uncuffed

Lovehoney surveyed over 1,000 sexually active adults about what time of year they would rather be single or coupled up. It turns out that nearly three-quarters of adults want to be single this summer.

It seems we all see the appeal of uncuffing season, as both men and women agree that living their best single life is the preferred option during summer.

But you might be surprised to know that men are less likely to get uncuffed this summer, with a quarter saying they would rather be in a relationship.

Interestingly, when winter rolls around, over two-thirds of women said they prefer to be in a relationship during the colder season, while only half of men said they would rather be coupled up.

In general, 66% want to be cuffed up saying they would prefer to be in a relationship during winter.

What does your sun sign have to do with it?

Our desire to be single differs depending on your star sign, according to Love Honey. The survey found that Geminis are the most likely to participate in uncuffing season, with 82.4% saying they want to be single for summer.

Geminis are known for their highly sociable nature so this isn’t surprising. Whilst, Capricorns are the least likely to participate in uncuffing season, with a quarter (25.6%) of Capricorn respondents saying they’d prefer to be in a relationship for summer.

Sex and relationship expert, Christine Rafe shared some insight on why people might want to be single this summer. “In my practice, I notice that many people are more physically active, spend more time outdoors and generally feel more confident in themselves over the summer/warmer months,” Rafe says.