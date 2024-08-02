'He Is A Criminal': Ex-Trump Voters Turn Against Him In Scathing New Attack Ads

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. via Associated Press

A Republican group opposed to Donald Trump is launching a new ad campaign in key states highlighting some of the former president’s own voters who have since turned against him.

“He is a criminal,” a woman identified only as Beth, who says she voted for Trump twice, states in one of the spots from Republican Voters Against Trump.

Trump, she said, is running not for democracy but to keep himself out of jail, and declares that she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris:

The organisation said it’s spending $3.5 million (£2.75m) for the five 30-second videos to appear on streaming platforms in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin ― three states that could ultimately decide the outcome of the election.

The group is also putting up 69 billboards in those same states featuring former Trump voters declaring “I WON’T VOTE FOR TRUMP.”

Sarah Longwell, the executive director of Republican Voters Against Trump, said in a news release that Trump was expecting to coast through the election.

“But now he’s feeling the pressure from voters who have real concerns about his age, his criminality, and his anti-democratic behaviour,” she said. “Even for those who supported him in the past, these liabilities are real — and they are alarming. We are reminding voters that there is a better choice, and that we can’t gamble with American democracy by returning Trump to the White House.”