Exclusive: Nearly Half Of Voters Want Another Brexit Referendum Within Five Years

A view of the European Union flag next to the Big Ben as pro-EU demonstrators take part in a rally calling for the UK to rejoin the European Union. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nearly half of voters want another EU referendum within the next five years, a new poll has revealed.

The survey by the More in Common think-tank shows that one in four of the public - 26% - want another Brexit vote in the next 12 months.

Advertisement

A further 21% would like it to be held between now and 2028.

Only 6% believe the public should have to wait at least a decade to be asked whether they want to rejoin the bloc, while 27% say there should never be another referendum on the subject.

In a boost for Brexit supporters, support for staying out of the EU has increased.

According to the poll, 40% of voters support the status quo, an increase of five points from when a similar question was asked by More in Common in June.

Meanwhile, 45% of the public believe the UK should seek to rejoin, down two points from June.

The poll also showed that 14% of those who voted Leave would now back rejoining, while 19% of Remainers would support staying out.

Luke Tryl, More in Common’s UK Director, told HuffPost UK there was “growing momentum” behind a second referendum.

He said: “What’s most interesting about our latest polling on Brexit is that the rejoin lead is driven almost entirely by those who couldn’t vote in 2016.

“In fact, of those who did cast their ballots, more Remainers would choose to now stay out, than Leavers would vote to rejoin.

“That said, it is clear that there is growing momentum to revisit the issue, with around half of the public wanting to see a referendum on rejoining in the next five years.

“Whether we ultimately rejoin in such circumstances will then ultimately be determined by whether those too young to vote in 2016 actually turn out in a future referendum.”