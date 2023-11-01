Exclusive: Nearly Half Of Voters Want Another Brexit Referendum Within Five Years

Nearly half of voters want another EU referendum within the next five years, a new poll has revealed.
The survey by the More in Common think-tank shows that one in four of the public - 26% - want another Brexit vote in the next 12 months.
A further 21% would like it to be held between now and 2028.
Only 6% believe the public should have to wait at least a decade to be asked whether they want to rejoin the bloc, while 27% say there should never be another referendum on the subject.
In a boost for Brexit supporters, support for staying out of the EU has increased.
According to the poll, 40% of voters support the status quo, an increase of five points from when a similar question was asked by More in Common in June.
Meanwhile, 45% of the public believe the UK should seek to rejoin, down two points from June.
The poll also showed that 14% of those who voted Leave would now back rejoining, while 19% of Remainers would support staying out.