Exclusive: One In 10 Brits Still Haven't Registered To Vote In The General Election

The UK goes to the polls on July 4. Mike Kemp via Getty Images

One in 10 British adults are still not registered to vote less than a month before the country goes to the polls.

The shock findings were contained in a poll by Techne for Independent Media.

It also showed that 90% of people believe they have the correct photographic identification ahead of what will be the first general election featuring UK-wide voter ID rules.

All voters must be registered before midnight on June 18 or else they will not be able to vote on July 4.

The poll showed that while 84% of adults have registered to vote, 11% have not and a further 5% don’t know.

On voter ID, only 3% said they do not have the correct photographic identification, while 6% don’t know.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: “A general election is an important opportunity for people to express their views, and registering is the first step to the ballot box.

“It’s quick and simple to apply, and with less than two weeks left until the deadline, time is of the essence.”