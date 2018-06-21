Experts Demand Parliamentary Probe Into Theresa May's NHS Spending Plan

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Theresa May with health secretary Jeremy Hunt meet a nurse at the Royal Free Hospital

Experts have demanded a Parliamentary inquiry be held into Theresa May’s plan to boost NHS funding by £20bn.

A report by the Institute for Government (IfG) said the Prime Minister had not been “entirely straight” with the public over how she intends to finance the landmark move, which will provide the health service with a 3.4% annual budget hike - the equivalent of an extra £384m a week by 2023.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver a speech on Thursday in which he will say taxpayers can expect to pay more “in a fair and balanced way” to bolster the move, effectively ruling out the possibility of further borrowing.

Announcing her plans earlier this week, May promised some of the money would be recouped through a so-called “Brexit dividend” - cash the UK is expected to recoup when it leaves the EU next year.

But the IfG dismissed the suggestion as “illusory”, claiming that the government’s own forecasts disprove the idea of a dividend. The theory has also been rubbished by several economists and MPs.