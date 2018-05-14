Facebook has revealed that it has already suspended some 200 apps for suspected misuse of personal data.

The new figure comes from Facebook’s recently launched audit into every app that might have had access to personal data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“The investigation process is in full swing, and it has two phases. First, a comprehensive review to identify every app that had access to this amount of Facebook data. And second, where we have concerns, we will conduct interviews, make requests for information (RFI) — which ask a series of detailed questions about the app and the data it has access to — and perform audits that may include on-site inspections.” Explains Ime Archibong, VP of Product Partnerships at Facebook.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica had obtained the personal data of some 87 million people thanks to a personality quiz app on Facebook.