Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's New Erotic Thriller Fair Play Before

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play NEtflix

Netflix’s new erotic thriller Fair Play has already got the internet talking for a variety of reasons, and secured its place as the number one film on the streaming service right now.

The film follows a young couple, Emily and Luke, who both work at the same relentless hedge fund, where they have to conceal their relationship due to its work policy.

It also boasts a cast that may be familiar to many viewers, with its stars previously appearing in the Star Wars universe, Skins and another huge Netflix franchise.

Here’s where you have seen the cast of Fair Play before…

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play Slobodan Pikula/Netflix

The Manchester-born actor perfected her American accent to play Emily in Fair Play, a hardworking analyst whose graft starts to pay off early on in the film.

Phoebe is best known for playing Daphne in the period drama Bridgerton, and she’s also appeared in Waterloo Road, The Village and the film The Colour Room.

However, some people know her as the daughter of Sally Dynevor, who soap fans will recognise for her long-running role as Sally Webster on Coronation Street.

Alden Ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke in Fair Play. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix Netflix

The LA native plays Luke, an analyst who is desperate for a promotion but also deals with jealousy and envy on a huge scale. Alden recently starred in the highly anticipated film of the year, Oppenheimer in a supporting role.

He previously played the title role in the Star Wars origin story Solo, as well as starring in the recent comedy horror Cocaine Bear.

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan in Fair Play Slobodan Pikula / Netflix

Another Brit featuring in the film, Eddien plays Campbell, the founder and boss at a hedge fund: One Crest Capital (a character who could easily be described as the worst boss ever).

Eddie has many on-screen credits including Mission: Impossible III, Hancock, Guy Rithie’s Sherlock Holmes films and the Amazon Prime series The Power.

He’ll next be seen in the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black as the late singer’s father Mitch.

Rich Sommer

Rich Sommer as Paul in Fair Play Sergej Radovic / Netflix

Rich plays Paul, who has a managerial role at the firm and seems to be super close with Campbell.

The US actor has starred in a number of blockbusters such as The Devil Wears Prada, Hello, My Name Is Doris and the sports biopic King Richard.

Sebastian de Souza

Sebastian De Souza as Rory in Fair Play Slobodan Pikula / Netflix

Sebastian plays Rory, an obnoxious colleague at the firm, and may well be familiar to Skins viewers for playing Matty in the British teen drama.

He also has credits in TV shows such as Normal People and The Great.

Geraldine Somerville

Geraldine Somerville pictured in 2012 Frederic Nebinger via Getty Images

Bafta winner Geraldine plays Phoebe Dynevor’s on-screen mum in the film.

As well as her award-winning performance in the 90s TV drama Cracker, the Irish-British star has also appeared as Harry Potter’s late mother in the hit film series and appeared in the biopics My Week With Marilyn and Grace Of Monaco.

Patrick Fischler

Patrick Fischler Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Patrick appears in Fair Play as analyst Robert Bynes, but before that you may know him for playing Jimmy in Mad Men or his recurring role in the fifth season of Lost.

He also appeared in Suits and American Crime Story: Impeachment, in which he played the real-life journalist Sidney Blumenthal.