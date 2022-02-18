Life

I Tried TikTok's Fake Tan Bed Sheet Protector – And It Totally Works

Say goodbye to streaky bedsheets with this clever fake tan hack and nine other tanning must-haves.

The viral Fake Tan Bed Sheet Protector has HuffPost approval
The viral Fake Tan Bed Sheet Protector has HuffPost approval

As someone who’s been using fake tan on a weekly basis for the past decade (give or take a few weeks in lockdown where very little personal maintenance took place), I’ve tried and tested pretty much all the tanning products and hacks out there.

So when this viral TikTok showed up on my FYP, I was straight on the Next website, picking up my own Self Tan Bed Sheet Protector to try at home.

To be quite honest, the name doesn’t fully do this product justice. As well as covering my bed sheet, it also slips over the pillows, and puts a sheet between your body and the duvet – like a lightweight sleeping bag.

Previously, I’d always kept orange stains on my bedding at bay by wearing full length pyjamas to bed if I had fake tanned. But as we head into spring, it’ll soon be too hot – so this bed sheet protector is the game-changing solution that me and my fellow fake tanners have been waiting for.

Plus, it’s only £20, and there’s four different colours to choose from. It’s official – the Self Tan Bed Sheet Protector is officially on our fake tan must-haves list.

Fancy seeing what other tanning essentials we swear by?

1
Frank Body
Ensure you’ve got squeaky clean skin
Although it can be time-consuming, exfoliating is a crucial pre-tan step that just cannot be missed! This gorgeous coffee scrub will get rid of any remnants of old tan, while also buffing away dead skin cells and dry patches that will get in the way of you achieving an even tan.
Get this Frank Cacao Coffee Scrub for £21.24 Amazon
2
Amazon
Develop a deep and dark tone
For a warm and natural bronzed tan, you can’t beat Bondi Sands. Enriched with Aloe Vera and infused with the scent of coconut, leave the famous foam formula on your skin for up to eight hours for a dark glow.
Get this Bondi Sands Self Tan Foam for £14.94 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Enjoy streak-free strokes
If you’re after a luxurious-looking tan, then your applicator has got to be up to the task. Made from soft velvet, this mitt has a thumb area for added control, and a waterproof layer to ensure you don’t end up with dreaded orange palms.
Get this Gaiyah Self Tanning Mitt for £5.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Keep hair out of harm’s way
In order for your tan to look natural, it needs to hit the hairline – so using a spa headband will keep your hair out the way while you blend. This set comes with three adjustable headbands, made from soft and skin-friendly coral fleece.
Get this Whaline 3-Pack Facial Headband Set for £6.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Gradually build your glow
Turn your favourite body moisturiser into a custom gradual tan with these innovative self-tan drops. Simply add your preferred amount of drops to your cream, apply it to your whole body, and watch how you develop a natural and radiant glow in four to six hours.
Get these Tan Luxe Fake Tan Drops for £30.38 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Scrub for maximum smoothness
If you find scrubs a little messy, then using one of these eco-friendly gloves to naturally remove any impurities could be right for you. Simply glide it over your skin in an upwards motion to gently brush and exfoliate your whole body.
Get this BfefBo Kessa Exfoliating Mitt Set for £8.99 from Amazon
7
Coco & Eve
Effortlessly buff and bronze
Struggle to avoid streaks in those tricky areas like your face and neck, and between your fingers and toes? With its silky, fine bristles and flat top, this kabuki brush will adjust to the shape of your body, and ensure perfect blending.
Get this Coco & Eve Deluxe Vegan Kabuki Brush for £19.90 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Try out a transfer-free tan
This transparent water-to-foam formula will fully develop within four hours – but can be washed off earlier if you’re looking for a lighter shade. Enriched with vitamins, it will last up to a week, and fade evenly like a natural sun tan.
Get this Tanologist Fake Tan Mousse for £12.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Make your layer last longer
What’s the key to a long-lasting tan? Moisture! Slather your whole body in this rich and creamy lotion after every shower or bath to lock moisture into your skin, and keep your tan from going patchy.
Get this Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion for £3 from Amazon
