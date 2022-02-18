I Tried TikTok's Fake Tan Bed Sheet Protector – And It Totally Works

HuffPost The viral Fake Tan Bed Sheet Protector has HuffPost approval

As someone who’s been using fake tan on a weekly basis for the past decade (give or take a few weeks in lockdown where very little personal maintenance took place), I’ve tried and tested pretty much all the tanning products and hacks out there.

So when this viral TikTok showed up on my FYP, I was straight on the Next website, picking up my own Self Tan Bed Sheet Protector to try at home.

To be quite honest, the name doesn’t fully do this product justice. As well as covering my bed sheet, it also slips over the pillows, and puts a sheet between your body and the duvet – like a lightweight sleeping bag.

Previously, I’d always kept orange stains on my bedding at bay by wearing full length pyjamas to bed if I had fake tanned. But as we head into spring, it’ll soon be too hot – so this bed sheet protector is the game-changing solution that me and my fellow fake tanners have been waiting for.

Plus, it’s only £20, and there’s four different colours to choose from. It’s official – the Self Tan Bed Sheet Protector is officially on our fake tan must-haves list.

