I’ve Tried Every Fake Tan Going And These Are The Ones I Swear By

Mixed Retailers Get your glow on with these top fake tans

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to fake tans, I’ve well and truly been around the block. From overnight oils and tinted moisturisers, to more hardcore mousses that leave your skin an alarming shade of dark green until you wash off the guide colour – I’ve tried them all!

Advertisement