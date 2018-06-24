Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Back in 2015 no-one could have anticipated the success that Fallout Shelter would become. Released as a free-to-play game for iOS and Android, the humble building-management game has now been downloaded a staggering 120 million times.

Based on the hugely successful Fallout series of video games, Fallout Shelter is at its core incredibly simple to play. You’ve been presented with one of the nuclear bunkers that appear in the Fallout series and then charged with growing it both in size and population.