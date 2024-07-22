Nigel Farage Claims Democrats Will Not Remove Kamala Harris Because She's A 'Black African Woman'

Nigel Farage spoke about Kamala Harris on LBC this morning AP/LBC

Nigel Farage has alleged the US Democrats will make Kamala Harris their nominee for the presidential election because the party “won’t get rid of a Black African woman”.

President Joe Biden has just quit the US race for the White House and endorsed his vice-president Harris to be the Democrats’ nominee in his absence.

That does not mean her place against Republican nominee and ex-president Donald Trump is secured though, as other members of her party could choose to stand against her.

For now she is the only candidate who has confirmed she will be running for the Democrats’ nomination.

And, Farage, a close ally for Trump, also indicated that he thought she would be the one to run against Trump during an interview with LBC this morning.

The Reform UK leader and newly elected MP for Clacton outrageously claimed: “I have to say, I think Donald Trump will be delighted that she is the opponent, because I cannot see – there is a possibility that at their convention in a few weeks’ time, there is a big fight and somebody comes through – but I cannot see the Democrat Party getting rid of a Black African woman, I just cannot see it.”

The White House’s official website actually describes Harris as “the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected to this position”.

The vice-president actually has South Asian roots through her mother, and connections to Jamaica through her father.

Farage criticised Harris elsewhere in the interview too, saying: “She had a go herself at running for the presidential nomination, she dropped out herself before the New Hampshire primary, which is very early in the process.

“She, as vice-president, was put in charge of the border. She didn’t even bother to visit for a couple of years.”