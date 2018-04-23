Asos, Wrangler and Primark are among the major fashion brands that are becoming more transparent about their supply chains, according to a report published today [Monday 23 April] to mark Fashion Revolution Week. But the third annual Fashion Transparency Index, which ranked 150 major global brands according to how much they are willing to reveal about their social and environmental practices, shows that the industry has a long way to go before it can confidently tell us “who made my clothes” and guarantee that the entire supply chain is ethical, sustainable and does not exploit any workers. Adidas and Reebok were the brands found to be the most transparent, closely followed by Puma, H&M, Espirit, Banana Republic, Gap and Marks & Spencer, all with a rating of more than 50% of a possible 250 points. However, many online and high street favourites scored less than 10%, including Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Forever 21, Claire’s Accessories, Matalan, Foot Locker, Sports Direct, Calzedonia, Sainsbury’s Tu Clothing, Triumph and Monsoon/Accessorize.

RobertHoetink via Getty Images

There were also plenty of luxury labels that scored less than 10% including: Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Diesel, Versace, Armani, Valentino and Carolina Herrera. And Nine West, Dior, Desigual and Max Mara all scored 0%. Brands that have significantly increased their level of transparency include: +22% The North Face, Timberland, Wrangler

+19% C&A

+18% ASOS

+17% Esprit

+16% Benetton

+12% Primark, Next, New Balance, Levi Strauss & Co.

+11% LOFT, Hugo Boss, Under Armour, Lululemon, Zalando This increase is largely due to these brands publishing their supplier lists either for the first time or with much greater detail. The report found that things are slowly moving in the right direction. More brands have published a list of where their clothes are cut, sewn and completed (37% up from 12.5% two years ago) and 62% of brands (up from 40% in 2017) are disclosing their process for fixing problems when violations are found in a supplier factory. However, with none of the brands scoring more than 60% there is still a lot of room for improvement. Orsola de Castro, the co-founder of Fashion Revolution, said that taking steps towards transparency are “vital for vigilance, inclusion and accountability”, as when human rights and environmental abuses occur transparency makes it easier to understand what went wrong, who is responsible and how to fix it. The Transparency Index has been published at the start of Fashion Revolution Week, which sees consumers asking brands #whomademyclothes and marks the fifth anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster, when 1,134 people were killed in a garment factory collapse in Bangladesh. The Fashion Revolution campaign believes that although change is slowly happening, “most companies are still operating in broadly the same way that enabled the RanaPlaza disaster to occur.”

