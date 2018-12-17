‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Faye Tozer has lifted the lid on fellow contestant Joe Sugg’s romance with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Monday morning, Faye disclosed that she had known about the “official” romance before Joe shared an Instagram post, in which he appeared to confirm the two were in a relationship.

“We were all kind of hoping,” Faye said, when asked about the pair’s budding romance. “There was nothing on set, they were all very professional so that’s really lovely.”