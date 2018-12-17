‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Faye Tozer has lifted the lid on fellow contestant Joe Sugg’s romance with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.
Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Monday morning, Faye disclosed that she had known about the “official” romance before Joe shared an Instagram post, in which he appeared to confirm the two were in a relationship.
“We were all kind of hoping,” Faye said, when asked about the pair’s budding romance. “There was nothing on set, they were all very professional so that’s really lovely.”
She was less forthcoming when asked about the rumoured sparks between her own partner, Giovanni Pernice, and finalist Ashley Roberts, saying: “I mean, literally on the show you’re so busy, you have to concentrate on the dancing. So, whatever happens…”
Rumours have been flying about a potential romance between Joe and Dianne for some time now, and while they were initially quick to deny them, they’ve kept noticeably more quiet in recent weeks.
Following this year’s final, which saw documentary presenter Stacey Dooley crowned winner, Joe shared a loved-up snap of himself and Dianne on social media, writing: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”
Winner Stacey Dooley was quick to comment on the picture, posting a string of heart emojis, while the official ‘Strictly’ page also posted the applause icon.
Stacey’s victory was a big success for the BBC, attracting a peak of 12.7 million viewers, while it also marked a special occasion for Kevin Clifton, who finally got to lift the Glitterball Trophy after five previous turns in the final.
