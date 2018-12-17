Karen Clifton has praised her “brilliant and patient” estranged husband Kevin, after his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ win. Kevin and his celebrity partner Stacey Dooley beat off stiff competition to become the 2018 champions on Saturday and sharing a snap of the pair on Instagram, Karen had nothing but kind words to say about her ex.

“So proud and extremely happy for you guys,” she wrote. “Kev - 5x finalist and you finally did it!! Your hard work, patience and pure brilliance paid off. So proud of you.” Turning her attention to BBC Three presenter Stacey, Karen added: “You are what Strictly is about girl!! My hero x Love you both.” When Kevin and Stacey’s win was announced live on Saturday, it didn’t go unnoticed that Karen was the first person to run over to the pair.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Karen Clifton