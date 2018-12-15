Stacey Dooley has been voted the winner of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
She and professional partner Kevin Clifton were chosen as the 16th couple to lift the Glitterball Trophy in Saturday night’s live final.
They came ahead of runners up Faye Tozer, Ashley Roberts and Joe Sugg, who all performed three routines over the course of the evening.
After discovering that they were the winning couple, Kevin - who joined the show in 2013, and has been in the final four times previously without a win, declared: “It’s a Christmas miracle!”
Stacey added: “I should say something poignant... Kev, you know how highly I think of you, it’s no coincidence he’s been in the final as many times as he has.
“You’re patient, you’re talented, your choreography is second to none, and I’ve had the most incredible time. You so deserve this.”
In the final, the judges’ scores were not taken into account, with only the public choosing the winner on the night, which is probably for the best for Kevin and Stacey, who were actually at the bottom of the leaderboard, two points behind Joe Sugg and six behind Ashley and Faye, both of whom had perfect scores.
Each of the four finalists performed three routines during the night, including one performance chosen by the judges and another by the couples by themselves, as well as their Showdance routines, intended to show off the skills they’ve learned during their time on the show .
There was also a performance by crooner Michael Bublé, and a group number featuring all of this year’s contestants and professionals.