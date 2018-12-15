Stacey Dooley has been voted the winner of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. She and professional partner Kevin Clifton were chosen as the 16th couple to lift the Glitterball Trophy in Saturday night’s live final. They came ahead of runners up Faye Tozer, Ashley Roberts and Joe Sugg, who all performed three routines over the course of the evening.

BBC Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

After discovering that they were the winning couple, Kevin - who joined the show in 2013, and has been in the final four times previously without a win, declared: “It’s a Christmas miracle!” Stacey added: “I should say something poignant... Kev, you know how highly I think of you, it’s no coincidence he’s been in the final as many times as he has. “You’re patient, you’re talented, your choreography is second to none, and I’ve had the most incredible time. You so deserve this.”

BBC Stacey and Kevin with this year's finalists