Fears Over Future Of UK Anti-Pirate Jobs After Brexit

Fears have been raised over the future of dozens of defence jobs as the UK prepares to withdraw from an EU anti-piracy scheme post-Brexit.

Operation Atalanta, a Europe-wide safety programme currently based in Northwood, London is expected to be forced to relocate when the UK leaves the EU next year.

A Freedom of Information request revealed 50 staff Ministry of Defence staff are employed under the operation, which aims to tackle piracy and robbery against European ships passing Somalia, where the risk is higher.

In its response, the department said the UK’s draft EU withdrawal agreement cited it would not “provide commanders of civilian operations, heads of mission, operation commanders or force commanders for missions or operations” conducted under EU treaties, “nor shall it provide the operational headquarters for such missions or operations, or serve as framework nation for union battlegroups”.

“This applies only to the transition period. The EU-UK Security Partnership, and the terms of that future partnership, remain subject to negotiation,” it added.

It is understood the government wants to redeploy Operation Atalanta’s highly-skilled workers to other projects, but no plans have yet been revealed.