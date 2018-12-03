A Tory minister has riffed on an unlikely range of subjects in an attempt to buy time to respond to a motion of contempt against the government over Brexit legal advice.

In farcical scenes, Tory MPs piled into the Commons chamber to help Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan to extend the final debate of the day on Scotland’s foreign policy footprint.

It was the result of Commons Speaker John Bercow telling MPs that he believes there is an “arguable case that a contempt has been committed” by the government.

Bercow gave the ruling after representations from Labour, the DUP and four other opposition parties that ministers were wrong not to publish the full Brexit legal advice on Monday.

In an apparent attempt to ‘filibuster’, Duncan talked about steam engines and Scottish inventors, praised the “greatest drummer in the House of Commons” and offered an extended explanation on the founding of the Chilean navy.