7 Final Cyber Monday Deals To Give You A Very Good Night's Sleep

The bestselling Emma mattress, This Works' pillow spray and Lumie light clocks are on sale till midnight.

It’s been a busy, busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend and we hope we’ve helped you find the items you were looking for or that you’ve simply enjoyed the fun of browsing.

But before the deals and discounts finish at midnight tonight, here’s one last sweep – and this time for the sleep-related products we swear by. We can’t quite believe these products from the likes of big name brands like Emma, This Works and Lumie are still on sale – but these are the real deal.

So if you’re looking for a best-selling mattress or pillow spray, a top-rated alarm clock, or simply some lush bed linen from John Lewis or Wayfair, read on.

7
See it, read it, do it, with 20% off this John Lewis & Partners Cushion
John Lewis
Get the "Sleep" Cushion in Natural from John Lewis for £16 (was £20).
6
There's still 50% off the awardwinning Emma Original Double Mattress
Amazon
Get the Emma Original Double Mattress from Amazon for £349.50 (was £699.99).
5
This lush Isabelline Alabama Kingsize Bedding Set has 33% off
Wayfair
Get the Alabama Bedding Set in Kingsize from Wayfair for £25.99 (was £39).
4
There's 20% of the John Lewis Bedspread in five different calming shades
John Lewis
Get the John Lewis Washed Cotton Bedspread for £64 (was £80).
3
Save 33% on the ever popular Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from This Works
Amazon
Get the 75ml This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Amazon for £13 (was £19.50).
2
Save 17% on this SilentNight Eco Comfort Pocket Sprung Mattress
Wayfair
Get the SilentNight Eco Comfort 1200 Mattress Double from Wayfair for £316.99 (was £379.99).
1
Sleep soundly knowing you'll be woken naturally by the Lumie Bodyclock – with 16% off.
Amazon
Get the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 With Sunrise and Sunset from Amazon for £65.99 (was £79.99).
