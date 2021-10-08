BBC Question Time BBC presenter Fiona Bruce interacting with an audience member who did vote for Brexit

An audience member surprised BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce on Thursday evening when they revealed they did vote for Brexit – and said Britain was now facing the dire consequences of leaving the EU.

The panel was discussing the ongoing supply chain issues across the country triggered by a lack of HGV drivers and employees from overseas.

The member of the public said: “I think there’s a bit of an irony now when we’re discussing Brexit because, in my opinion, a lot of people voted Brexit because they didn’t want foreign workers coming over here and taking our jobs.

“And now that’s exactly what we’ve got – we’ve got a lack of foreign workers, which is why we’ve got these shortages.”

Bruce then frowned and said: “Can I just hear from someone who did vote Brexit?”

She added: “The majority here voted for Brexit. We select this audience very carefully to be representative. I’m assuming you didn’t vote for Brexit?”

He replied: “I did, actually.”

Seeming surprised, Bruce then turned away to move the line of questioning on.