Nadine Dorries Is Already At Odds With Boris Johnson Over The BBC's Future

Nadine Dorries pitched into the Conservative war on the BBC just weeks into her new role as culture secretary – but Boris Johnson has surprisingly not taken her side.

Johnson told the press on Tuesday that he expects the BBC to be around “for a long time to come” the day after Dorries had questioned whether the national institution would still exist in a decade.

At a Conservative Party conference fringe event, Dorries was asked if the TV licence fee would still be compulsory in a decade or two.

She replied: “I can’t look into the future. Will the BBC still be here in 10 years? I don’t know...”

Referencing streaming platforms such as Netflix, she said: “It is a very competitive environment.

“This younger generation that are coming through, they certainly watch their television in a very different way to how my generation watched its TV, so who knows where we will be?”

Dorries was promoted to a senior cabinet minister in the prime minister’s reshuffle last month, but the move immediately sparked controversy as her past tweets have been accused of racism and homophobia.