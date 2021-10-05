Boris Johnson was slapped down by Nick Robinson during his first interview on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme in two years when he was told to “stop talking”.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the prime minister and the BBC broadcaster repeatedly interrupted one another in a spiky exchange while in Manchester for the annual Conservative Party conference.

When the prime minister mentioned the government’s focus on British workers following Brexit, Robinson said: “Prime minister, you’ve made that point at length in a series of interviews up to this point.”

Johnson quickly replied: “Hang on, I haven’t had a chance this point on your show for two years – by your own account!”

Robinson said: “That was your choice not ours.”

The prime minister then maintained that the current shortages in supermarkets and at petrol pumps stemming back to a shortage of HGV drivers was just a sign of the UK readjusting to life outside of the EU.

Robinson tried to cut Johnson off, and said, “you have made that point very clearly”, only for the prime minister to continue talking.

The BBC host interjected: “Prime minister, you are going to pause – prime minister, stop talking.

“We are going to have questions and answers, not where you merely talk, if you wouldn’t mind.”