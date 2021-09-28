Videos on social media have captured the chaos unfolding on the fourth day of supposed petrol “shortages” across the UK.

While Britain’s refineries actually have plenty of fuel, a shortage of HGV drivers means the petrol is not being distribution across the country fast enough.

Fuel prices are now skyrocketing as panic-buyers drain the petrol pumps, leading to widespread complaints from drivers, particularly those working for the emergency services who can no longer do their jobs.

The Army has now been put on standby in a bid to get the supply chains working again.

But there have already been several reports – and videos – of people pouring petrol into water bottles and taking more than their fair share of fuel.

According to The Independent, one woman filled so many water bottles with petrol she caused a 30-minute queue in Cobham Services on the M25 on Saturday.