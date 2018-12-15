Visitors Evacuated After Large Fire Breaks Out At Chester Zoo

Visitors have been evacuated from Chester Zoo after a large fire broke out in the Monsoon Forest habitat area.
The zoo said fire crews were working to control the blaze.
Clips shared on social media show a live fire and thick black smoke billowing from the area.
An update on the zoo’s Facebook page said: “Visitors have been evacuated and asked to leave the zoo as teams work to bring the situation under control.
“The zoo’s animal teams are working to move all animals away from the incident.”
Founded in 1934, Chester Zoo is a popular tourist destination and home to more than 20,000 animals.
