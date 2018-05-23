7 Firefighters Became New Dads Within Months, So Naturally They Had a Photoshoot

It appears there was something in the water at a fire department in America, as a group of firefighters became dads within just months of each other.

Seven out of the 20 firefighters at the Glenpool Fire Department in Oklahoma, US, have had babies in the past 15 months - the first was born in February 2017, while the youngest arrived in April 2018.

One of the firefighter’s wives, Avery Dykes, who is also a photographer, decided to capture the so-called trend, inviting all the new dads to pose outside the fire station.

“The youngest baby is now four weeks old,” Avery told HuffPost UK. “We did the photoshoot on Sunday evening and we are thrilled with how they turned out.”