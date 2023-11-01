First Images Of People Using Rafah Crossing Spark Relief As Israel-Hamas War Continues

People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images

Footage of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt being opened has sparked relief everywhere today.

It marks the first time people have been able to leave the Palestinian territory since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Advertisement

Why is this an important moment?

More than 500 foreigners, dual nationals and around 81 injured Palestinians are now permitted to leave Gaza through the crossing, according to a list published by the Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority early on Wednesday morning.

This is a major breakthrough. While small amounts of humanitarian aid have been reaching the Palestinian territory in recent weeks – such as food, water and medicine – this is the first time people have been able to leave Gaza.

View of Gaza's Rafah border crossing after Qatar mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza pic.twitter.com/RZ4qRi1vDQ — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2023

It’s also the only way people can leave the war zone right now.

The crossing is the southernmost exit from the Palestinian territory, and leads into Egypt’s Sinai peninsula.

Advertisement

It’s one of just three crossings into Gaza – one leads into Israel from the north, and is called Erez, and another, which is just for commercial goods, leads into Israel from the south, Kerem Shalom.

Both Erez and Kerem Shalom have been shut since the early stages of the war.

Rafah was shut after a series of nearby Israeli strikes on October 9 and 10.

Its opening followed negotiations between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, along with interventions from the US and Qatar as a mediator. It came after mounting calls for more humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza.

And, as UK foreign secretary James Cleverly explained on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible.”

This is the moment the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was opened to people for the first time since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/djKdPGtqH9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 1, 2023

Why is it so hard to leave Gaza right now?

After the Hamas militants launched an unexpected attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostage, Tel Aviv declared war.

Advertisement

Gaza was put under siege and subjected to air strikes – a ground invasion also began earlier this week. Prior to an Israeli attack on a refugee camp on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry claimed more than 8,500 people had been killed.

The Hamas-led officials say two-thirds of those killed were women and children, and there are more than 15,000 people who have been wounded by the air raids.

For the 2.3 million people who live in Gaza, electricity and water supplies have been cut off, and imported goods – including food and fuel – have been blocked by the Israeli army for almost a month now.

Internet and phone services have been cut off intermittently too.

The UN says war crimes have been committed in both Israel and the Palestinian territory.

Egypt did ask Israel to stop the strikes near the crucial terminal on October 12 to offer a “support lifeline” for people in Gaza, explaining that it wanted guarantees for the safety of its staff before it would deliver humanitarian aid.

But, Cairo reportedly also feared an influx of Palestinian refugees fleeing the war if it opened the crossing to everyone. The Egyptian president warned on October 12 a mass exodus would be “liquidating” the Palestinian cause for liberation.

Advertisement

The West has also been pushing for this terminal to be opened, for humanitarian purposes.

But even before the war began, it was difficult to use this crossing.

Israel and Egypt have restricted access in and out of Gaza since 2007, when Hamas got into power, saying this is for security reasons.

If Palestinians wanted to leave Rafah even before the war they had to register with local Palestinian authorities two to four weeks in advance and often faced rejection with little explanation.

In August 2023, Egyptian authorities allowed 19,608 exits from Gaza and denied entry to 314 people, according to the UN.

Will Rafah stay open?

It’s not clear how long the crossing will remain open.

People have been gathering around the opening for weeks now, but disagreements between Egypt, Israel and Hamas prevented it opening sooner.

Only the four hostages released by Hamas – having been held in Gaza – were allowed to leave, and approximately 20 trucks of aid have made it through from Egypt.

Advertisement