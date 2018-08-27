Police have named the gunman believed to be behind the Jacksonville shooting on Sunday which left two people dead.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore carried out the attack at an online video game tournament which was being live-streamed from a Florida shopping centre.

It is believed that Katz used at least one handgun at the Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops along the St Johns River.

He said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot and that authorities were still making final confirmation of his identity with the FBI assisting them in Baltimore.

Nine other people were wounded by gunfire and all were in stable condition on Sunday evening, Williams said.

He added that two others were injured in the chaos as people sought to flee the gunfire.