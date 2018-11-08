Matt Cardy via Getty Images Flybe, the regional airline, has said it has made changes since one of its planes plummeted towards the ground during an incident.

A Flybe plane came within seconds of disaster after an incorrect autopilot setting caused it to aim almost directly for the ground, air investigators said.

Forty-four passengers and four crew were on board the flight from Belfast City Airport to Glasgow Airport when the incident occurred shortly after take-off on January 11.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) stated that autopilot was engaged when the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop plane reached an altitude of 1,350ft.

The aircraft continued to climb to 1,500ft but it “pitched nose-down and then descended rapidly” because autopilot was mistakenly set with a target altitude of zero feet.

Cockpit alarms alerted the captain and first officer to what was happening. They later reported they had “become visual with the ground”.