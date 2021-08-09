Almost 3 In 4 Brits Agree Racism Is A Serious Issue In Football

Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images Bukayo Saka of England takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before a UEFA Euro 2020 Championship match

A new poll has found 72 percent of Brits agree racism is a major problem within football following the Uefa Euros 2020. Anti-fascism and anti-racism group, Hope Not Hate, also found that 66 percent of Conservative voters agreed despite the mixed messaging from the Tory government over the issue. The campaigners looked into the public’s attitude towards racism in the sport after it became a prominent issue in July. Prejudiced attitudes overwhelmed the internet when England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy, 3-2, in a penalty shootout. Although this was the first time the England team had reached a major final since 1966, some fans immediately used Twitter to berate the three players of colour who had missed their penalties. Player – and prominent anti-poverty activist – Marcus Rashford’s mural was even defaced in Manchester.

Anti-racist views soon prevailed, with many members of the public taking to social media to express their fury at the racist abuse Rashford, Jason Sancho and Bukayo Saka received online. Five people were arrested for targeting the three players too. It was not long before the incident ended up reflecting back onto the Tory government as critics pointed out how poorly they had handled the issue at the beginning of the championship.

How the Tories mishandled the serious problem In the aftermath of the European Championship final, prime minister Boris Johnson chimed in and said: “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.” He added: “To those who have been directing racist abuse, I say, ‘shame on you and I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged’.” But Johnson had found himself in some hot water prior to the final game, when there had been an ongoing debate over whether players should take the knee in an antiracist gesture before each game’s kickoff. Spectators at matches had actually booed players when they took part in the international move. Then Johnson’s spokesperson refused to directly tell the public to stop booing. They said: “We’d want all England fans to be respectful in any football match and as I have said, he [Johnson] expects the right of those who want to peacefully protest in this way.” Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer said Johnson’s words showed he had “failed the test of leadership” by refusing to condemn the booing fans.

You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2 — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 12, 2021