Former Tory Chairman Comes Up With Conspiracy Theory About Southport Killer's Court Date

A former Tory chairman shared a bizarre conspiracy theory about Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s court date.
The trial of the 18-year-old had been due to start today, but he unexpectedly pleaded guilty to the murders of three young girls who were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town last July.
In comments posted on X before Rudakubana’s court appearance, Jake Berry – a Conservative MP between 2010 and 2024 – suggested it had been deliberately timed to coincide with Donald Trump’s inauguration.
He said: “The Southport attack trial starts today—and of course, it’s overshadowed by Trump’s inauguration. This is a calculated and cynical move by the Labour Government to ‘bury bad news’ behind international headlines!”
But it was quickly pointed out to Berry, who is a trained solicitor, that trial dates are chosen by the courts, not ministers.
Asked to respond to Berry’s post, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Setting of trials is entirely a matter for the courts.”
Berry was Conservative chairman and minister without portfolio for 49 days under Liz Truss.
He was also Northern Powerhouse minister between 2017 and 2020 under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
He lost his seat to Labour’s Andy MacNae at last year’s general election.