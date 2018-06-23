French Teenager Held In US Detention Centre After Accidentally Jogging Across The Border From Canada

A teenager was detained for two weeks by US border patrol after accidentally crossing the border while out jogging.

Cedella Roman, 19, was visiting her mother from France when she went for a run last month just south of White Rock, British Columbia.

Without realising, she mistakenly continued jogging into the US state of Washington and after stopping to take a picture.

As she turned back, she was apprehended by two US border patrol officers and taken to a detention centre, where she remained for two weeks.