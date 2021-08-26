Friends Fan Unearths 2004 Magazine Article Predicting How The Cast Would Age – And It's Way Off

And let’s just say it wasn’t the kindest of predictions...

A Friends fan has unearthed a magazine article that predicted what the cast would look like 20 years after the show ended.

For reference, this is what the Friends cast looked like back in 2004:

NBC via Getty Images The Friends cast in a promo shoot for the tenth and final season

And this is how they’re looking these days:

So, unless the next three years prove to be particularly unkind to the cast, we can conclude that the magazine’s prediction was way off.

The Friends cast came together for the one-off non-scripted special back in May, which was the first time they had all been on TV together since the sitcom finished back in 2004.

During the special, there were a number of revelations and surprises, including Lisa’s Smelly Cat duet with Lady Gaga and David’s Schwimmer’s admission that life nearly imitated art for himself and Jennifer Aniston﻿.

A number of guest stars including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould shared their special memories of the show, while there were also appearances from A-list fans including Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.

