Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has claimed the show’s lack of racial diversity was a result of her own ignorance.

When Friends first began airing in the 1990s, some criticised the sitcom for featuring an all-white central cast, a point which was raised once again more recently, when many younger fans discovered the show after it debuted on Netflix.

Asked for her thoughts on the subject in a new interview with CNN’s History Of The Sitcom, Marta said: “It was, to a certain extent, a product of the time period and of my own ignorance.

“There were Black shows and there were white shows. There weren’t a lot of shows that were interracial.”