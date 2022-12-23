Life
sex and relationships Marriagefunny tweets

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life

'I actually asked for a vacuum for Christmas but my husband laughed and told me he isn’t that stupid'

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

LordHenriVoton via Getty Images

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humour in the minutiae of married life – and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 25 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction