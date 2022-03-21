Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"Have kids so they can interrupt your meeting to remind you that triceratops was the horniest dinosaur."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!

